Kellogg to step down as Trump's special envoy — Reuters

Kellogg to step down as Trump’s special envoy — Reuters


Publication time 20 November 2025 08:57
Updated 08:57
Kellogg will step down as Trump’s special envoy in January 2026
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, will leave his post in January 2026. He has already shared these plans with his colleagues.

This was reported on X by Reuters journalist Graeme Slattery.

What is known about Kellogg’s resignation

According to sources, the decision was made amid frustration that too many people are involved in the Ukraine portfolio and that there is not enough pressure being applied on Russia.

"Comes amid frustration that the Ukraine file is too crowded, and a belief that some admin officials are too hesitant to apply pressure on Russia," the Reuters journalist wrote.

Keith Kellogg plans to leave his post as Trump's special envoy in January 2026.
Post by journalist about Kellogg’s resignation. Photo: screenshot from X

USA Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia position Keith Kellogg
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
