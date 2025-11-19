US pushes controversial peace deal — Ukraine told to give up land and weapons

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The United States is proposing that Ukraine relinquish its territories and downsize its army. These terms are reportedly included in the joint peace plan developed with Russia.

Sky News reported this information on Wednesday, November 19.

Advertisement

The American peace plan

The United States has signaled to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he must accept the plan's main points. According to media reports, the plan was developed in collaboration with Russia.

Two informed sources say the proposals include Ukraine surrendering certain territories and some weapons. Additionally, it is said that the size of the army should be reduced.

According to the Financial Times, the US peace plan would give Russia control of the Donbas region. Essentially, it meets the Kremlin's demands.

The peace plan's points are:

Ukraine should cede the unoccupied part of Donbas; Reduce the number of Ukrainian Armed Forces by half; Reject key categories of weapons; Reduce military assistance from the United States; Recognize the Russian language as the second state language; Provide official status to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff delivered this plan to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov during his recent trip to the United States.

Ukrainian officials who reviewed the document noted that it aligns almost entirely with Kremlin demands. They said that, without significant changes, Kyiv will not approve it.

Read more:

Ukraine sends humanitarian aid to Syria — Sybiha

US wants Ukraine peace plan aligned by month's end