Ukraine continues to send food to Syria — Foreign Ministry

Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: REUTERS

With the support of its international partners, Ukraine delivered food to Syria free of charge. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, these deliveries will continue.

The minister announced this during a press conference on Wednesday, November 19.

How Ukraine is helping Syria

The minister emphasized three key elements of ensuring food stability: reliable supply routes, partnerships that promote development, and countries' ability to independently produce goods.

"Thank you to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, without whom Ukrainian maritime exports would not be possible today. Reliable maritime and land corridors are the foundation of predictable deliveries. The war has taught us that both formats must exist and function: maritime and land routes," said Sybiha.

He also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to help other countries with not only food products, but also technologies, including digital solutions, logistics hubs, irrigation systems, and mechanization. Such cooperation will also include the use of drones in security and agriculture.

