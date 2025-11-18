The Kremlin refused negotiations in Istanbul — what is known

The Kremlin. Illustrative photo: Reuters

The Kremlin has stated that it will not take part in the planned peace talks in Istanbul on November 19. Moscow claims it has not received any signals from Kyiv about readiness to resume dialogue in Turkey, yet it "remains open to negotiations."

This was announced by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reported on Tuesday, November 18.

The Russian Federation will not take part in the meeting scheduled in Istanbul on November 19, where possible steps toward ending the war were expected to be discussed. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Moscow has not received any official proposals from the Ukrainian side regarding the resumption of talks. He emphasized that Russia will closely follow the results of the summit but is refraining from any contacts for now.

"We will wait for the results of the negotiations. Russia continues to remain open to the negotiation process. Our position is well known in Istanbul, in Washington, and in Kyiv," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesperson also stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be in contact with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff or representatives of Turkey.

The previous meeting regarding a possible end to the war took place back in late July, but after that the negotiation process essentially stalled. Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to declare its readiness for dialogue while taking no concrete steps.

