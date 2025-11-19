Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day US wants Ukraine peace plan aligned by month’s end

US wants Ukraine peace plan aligned by month’s end

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 November 2025 17:01
Updated 18:07
The White House expects a Ukraine peace plan to be agreed by the end of this month
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The White House expects a Ukraine peace plan to be agreed by the end of this month. According to officials, it will finally bring an end to the war.

This was reported by Politico, citing its sources on Wednesday, November 19.

Advertisement

Ukraine peace plan

The US administration anticipates that a peace agreement on Ukraine will be reached by all parties before the end of November — and possibly "this week."

An official stressed that they are "on the brink of a major breakthrough."

What preceded this

Axios reported that the White House had been secretly consulting with Russia regarding a peace plan that will consist of 28 points. These include peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future relations.

According to the media, the White House is informing not only Ukrainian officials but also European partners about the new plan.

"And if what these sides are saying is borne out, we finally appear to be approaching an inflection point. It’s a big moment," the official said.

Read more:

Trump sets condition for approving new Russia sanctions

10 killed in Ternopil — casualty toll rises

Drones can offset Ukraine’s troop shortage — Pivnenko

USA war Ukraine White House world russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information