Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The White House expects a Ukraine peace plan to be agreed by the end of this month. According to officials, it will finally bring an end to the war.

This was reported by Politico, citing its sources on Wednesday, November 19.

Ukraine peace plan

The US administration anticipates that a peace agreement on Ukraine will be reached by all parties before the end of November — and possibly "this week."

An official stressed that they are "on the brink of a major breakthrough."

What preceded this

Axios reported that the White House had been secretly consulting with Russia regarding a peace plan that will consist of 28 points. These include peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future relations.

According to the media, the White House is informing not only Ukrainian officials but also European partners about the new plan.

"And if what these sides are saying is borne out, we finally appear to be approaching an inflection point. It’s a big moment," the official said.

