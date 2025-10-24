Syrskyi discussed Ukraine’s support and the PURL initiative with a NATO General

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a phone conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of US European Command General Alexus G. Grynkewich. During the discussion, the parties spoke about the operational situation on the frontlines and future support.

This was reported by Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram.

Syrskyi discussed support with the US European Command chief

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized that the enemy continues to carry out massive strikes on civilian targets.

"The enemy continues its terror against civilians – targeting critical infrastructure, educational institutions, kindergartens, hospitals and residential buildings. Energy facilities remain the main target of Russian attacks, aimed at depriving Ukrainians of electricity, water and heating," Oleksandr Syrskyi noted.

The conversation also covered the formation of new packages of international aid for the Ukrainian military. Syrskyi expressed gratitude to the United States for its systemic support and highlighted the role of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, which allows the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be efficiently supplied with necessary weapons and equipment.

"I took the opportunity to express my gratitude personally to General Grynkewich, to Secretary Hegseth, to President Trump, and to all the American people for their steadfast support and assistance to Ukraine in its struggle, in particular, for the practical implementation of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative," Syrskyi reported.

The PURL program expands with support from additional countries

According to Grynkewich, more than 17 NATO member states have now joined the PURL initiative, collectively funding the procurement of US weapons for Ukraine. This decision was confirmed following a recent meeting of NATO defense ministers and represents a significant step forward in expanding support for Kyiv.

Initially, PURL included only six countries — the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark — but the initiative has since grown into a large-scale international aid mechanism.

