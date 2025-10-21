Italy joins PURL — why Rome changed its mind

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Reuters

Italy has expressed readiness to fund the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under a special procurement program. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto made this proposal during a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

This was reported by Bloomberg sources.

Why Italy changed its position and will fund weapons

Initially, Italy opposed participation in the program, arguing that Ukraine had alternative ways to receive arms. The shift in position was partly due to concerns that Italy could be sidelined if certain allies began to dominate the program, according to agency sources.

Bloomberg notes that Italy has worked on at least ten military aid packages for Ukraine. Rome’s contribution included providing air defense equipment, such as SAMP/T batteries, though the contents of the packages remain classified.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continues to support Ukraine despite her country’s limited fiscal capacity.

What is known about the PURL program

The program allows Kyiv to purchase weapons, including urgently needed Patriot missile systems, with funding primarily from European partners.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that more than half of the alliance’s 32 member countries have agreed to provide funds to help Ukraine acquire American weapons. He did not provide details, but the Baltic and Northern European countries have previously indicated that they are among those working on a new aid package.

