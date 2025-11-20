Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day US plan urges major cuts to Ukraine’s Armed Forces — media

US plan urges major cuts to Ukraine’s Armed Forces — media

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 November 2025 15:56
Updated 15:58
The US peace plan calls for reducing Ukraine’s Armed Forces without imposing limits on Russia
Steve Witkoff. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The United States’ proposed peace plan includes a massive reduction of Ukraine’s Armed Forces by up to 40%. However, it places no restrictions whatsoever on Russia’s military power.

This was reported by The Economist.

Advertisement

The US peace plan

Sources familiar with the document said the plan is primarily aimed at limiting Ukraine’s military capability after the war ends. It is known that the proposal was developed by Steve Witkoff.

In addition to significant territorial concessions, the plan calls for shrinking Ukraine’s military. Kyiv would effectively be banned from possessing several types of weapons, including long-range systems capable of reaching major Russian cities.

Foreign military personnel would be prohibited from being present on Ukrainian territory. The restriction would even apply to civilian aircraft used by foreign diplomats. This raises concerns about Russia’s de facto control over Ukraine’s airspace.

Sources told the outlet that the plan may be designed to exploit Ukraine’s corruption crisis in order to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky into making unjustified concessions.

Read more:

Witkoff to step down as Trump’s special representative — media

Rubio says the US is working toward peace in Ukraine

European Union issues position on US Peace Plan for Ukraine

USA war AFU Ukraine russia Steve Witkoff
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information