Rubio says the US is working toward peace in Ukraine

Rubio says the US is working toward peace in Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 November 2025 10:13
Updated 10:25
Rubio said the US will continue developing ideas to end the war in Ukraine
Марко Рубіо і Дональд Трамп. Фото: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington will continue to work on potential ideas to bring the war in Ukraine to an end. He claims the American side will take into account proposals from both parties.

He wrote about this on X.

Advertisement

What Rubio said about US intentions regarding the war in Ukraine

According to the Secretary of State, ending the complex and deadly war in Ukraine requires a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas.

He added that achieving a lasting peace will require both sides "to agree to difficult but necessary concessions."

"That is why we are and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on input from both sides of this conflict," Rubio concluded.

The new "peace plan" to end the war in Ukraine

As a reminder, on the night of November 19, Axios was the first to report that the US and Russia have been holding secret consultations to develop a new 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more:

UK backs Trump’s Ukraine peace push — but with conditions

Kellogg to step down as Trump’s special envoy — Reuters

US suggests Ukraine hand over territory and reduce armed forces

Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
