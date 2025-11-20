Rubio said the US will continue developing ideas to end the war in Ukraine

Марко Рубіо і Дональд Трамп. Фото: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington will continue to work on potential ideas to bring the war in Ukraine to an end. He claims the American side will take into account proposals from both parties.

He wrote about this on X.

What Rubio said about US intentions regarding the war in Ukraine

According to the Secretary of State, ending the complex and deadly war in Ukraine requires a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas.

He added that achieving a lasting peace will require both sides "to agree to difficult but necessary concessions."

"That is why we are and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on input from both sides of this conflict," Rubio concluded.

The new "peace plan" to end the war in Ukraine

As a reminder, on the night of November 19, Axios was the first to report that the US and Russia have been holding secret consultations to develop a new 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

