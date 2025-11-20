EU reaction to US Ukraine Peace Plan — what officials said

Kaja Kallas. Photo: Reuters

The European Union commented on the new peace plan proposed by the United States to end the war in Ukraine. Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, emphasized that a genuine path to peace is impossible without stopping Russian aggression and respecting the principles of justice.

Kallas made this statement before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, November 20, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

Advertisement

The EU's response to the US peace initiative

The EU stated that they welcome the US's efforts to end the war but insist that the peace plan align with Ukrainian positions and European interests. Kaja Kallas emphasized that Europe consistently advocates for lasting and just peace and that any proposals must include Ukraine's participation at every stage of development. She also noted that Russia does not demonstrate a real desire to stop the aggression and continues to attack civilian targets.

"As Europeans, we have always supported a lasting and just peace, and we welcome any efforts to achieve it. Of course, for any plan to work, Ukrainians and Europeans are needed, so this is quite understandable," the EU high representative said.

According to Kallash, Russian President Vladimir Putin has the power to end the war at any time, yet he continues to bomb and kill civilians. This highlights his lack of intention to make peace. Kallash noted that in this war, the roles of aggressor and victim are clear, and Russia has not yet offered any real signals of compromise.

The EU representative added that today's EU Council meeting will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and further steps to counter Russia's shadow fleet. She emphasized that any peace initiatives must be based on justice and supported by Ukrainians and Europeans alike.

Read more:

UN chief responds to Russia’s strike on Ternopil — statement

UK backs Trump’s Ukraine peace push — but with conditions