UN chief responds to Russia's strike on Ternopil — statement

UN chief responds to Russia’s strike on Ternopil — statement

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 November 2025 13:57
Updated 14:04
Attack on Ternopil on November 19 — UN reaction
António Guterres. Photo: Getty Images

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned another Russian strike on Ukraine that killed dozens of people, including children. He called for a ceasefire.

Guterres wrote about this on X on Thursday, November 20.

Guterres
Post by António Guterres. Photo: screenshot

Guterres’ statement

"I strongly condemn the overnight missile & drone attacks by Russia on several Ukrainian regions that reportedly killed at least 25 people, including three children," the statement says.

The politician noted that this once again underscores the need for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire.

"As a first step towards a just, comprehensive & sustainable peace that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence & territorial integrity," he added.

Read more:

Russian strike hits residential building in Ternopil — video

10 killed in Ternopil — casualty toll rises

Rubio says the US is working toward peace in Ukraine

UN Antonio Guterres occupiers war in Ukraine dead
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
