Trump’s peace plan — Sergey Lavrov commented on what Russia expects

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after talks with his Belarusian counterpart, spoke about changes to the peace agreement regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. He stated that a potential peace agreement must correspond to the "spirit of negotiations" that, according to Lavrov, was formed during the contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.

This was reported by Russian media.

Lavrov hinted that Russia may have claims regarding the content of the peace plan

He emphasized that despite the generally positive reaction from Moscow to the 28-point peace plan, its content may change significantly if further amendments do not reflect this logic.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry explained that Russia currently expects an interim, "temporary" version of the document after European states and Ukraine introduce their corrections. After this, according to him, Moscow is ready to proceed to analyzing the updated provisions.

Lavrov also noted that the official text of Trump’s initiative has not yet been received by the Kremlin; however, Russia is ready to work "with concrete formulations" if the document is submitted for review.

