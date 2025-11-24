The 28-point US Peace Plan was shortened, rewritten & clarified

Illustrative photo. Credit: Serhii Kyslytsia/Telegram

The US Peace Plan initially consisted of 28 points but underwent significant changes and reductions after negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva, Switzerland. According to meeting participants, most Ukrainian suggestions were considered, bringing the document closer to a new version.

This information was reported by Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, and The Financial Times.

What is known about the changes to the Peace Plan?

According to Oleksandr Bevz, the American side took all of Ukraine's proposals regarding the peace plan into account during the negotiations in Geneva and significantly changed its content. He said that the original document essentially ceased to exist because some provisions were removed and others were rewritten or clarified. He also noted that there are many more rumors and assumptions about the negotiations than real facts.

"We continued working with Serhii Kyslytsia on the way home. In short, the results were constructive negotiations with the United States in Geneva. According to Marco Rubio, it was the "most productive" meeting with Ukraine under the new administration. Ukraine discussed each point of the proposed plan with the United States. The 28-point plan, as it was seen by all, no longer exists," wrote Bevz.

According to the advisor, each comment from the Ukrainian side received a reaction from the American partners. Final decisions on the most difficult provisions will be made at the presidential level. The meeting itself took place in a constructive and productive manner, according to the advisor to the head of the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, according to sources from The Financial Times, the result of the negotiations was reducing the document from 28 to 19 points. However, the content of the removed elements has not yet been disclosed. Prior to the discussions, European leaders had expressed concerns about the possible lifting of anti-Russian sanctions and the use of frozen Russian assets, according to the publication.

