Europe’s peace plan for Ukraine has been published online — what the 24 points include

European leaders have prepared an alternative peace plan for Ukraine that differs significantly from the proposal of US President Donald Trump. The 24-point document takes Ukraine’s interests into account to a far greater extent and provides real security guarantees.

The document was published by The Telegraph.

Europe’s peace plan for Ukraine

Mechanisms for lasting peace and security after the war are established. Russia and Ukraine commit to observing a ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea. The parties immediately begin negotiations on the involvement of third countries in the ceasefire monitoring process. Ceasefire monitoring is carried out under US leadership by Ukraine's partners, mainly through satellites, UAVs, and other remote observation means. A special mechanism is created for recording and resolving ceasefire violations. Russia returns all deported Ukrainian children; the process is monitored by international partners. Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners on the "all for all" principle; Moscow releases all detained civilians. Territorial negotiations are conducted based on the current line of contact. Humanitarian corridors for cooperation are opened, facilitating the passage of family members across the line of contact. Ukraine's sovereignty is fully affirmed; Kyiv is not forced into neutrality. Ukraine receives legal security guarantees, including from the US (in a format similar to NATO's Article 5) No restrictions are imposed on Ukraine's army and defense industry. Several European countries and other partners act as security guarantors. Ukraine may allow the deployment of allied troops on its territory. Ukraine's membership in NATO is possible with the consent of all members. Ukraine's membership in the European Union is affirmed. Ukraine continues its policy of renouncing nuclear weapons and maintains its obligations under the NPT. Territorial issues will only be resolved in negotiations with Russia after a full ceasefire. After the agreement, neither side will change borders by force. Ukraine restores control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP with US participation; a separate mechanism is created for the Kakhovka HPP. Kyiv gains unimpeded passage over the Dnipro and restores control over the Kinburn Peninsula. Ukraine and its partners continue economic cooperation without restrictions. Ukraine's full recovery is ensured, and Russia must pay compensation for damages; frozen assets will be used for this purpose. Broad discussions on European security begin with the participation of all OSCE countries.

Difference between the European and US plans

The alternative European plan for ending the war in Ukraine, obtained by The Telegraph, differs significantly from the Trump administration’s 28-point proposal. The American document was sharply criticized for excessive concessions to Moscow, including territorial transfers, reducing Ukraine’s army, and banning NATO forces from being present in Ukraine.

The European plan, on the contrary, supports Kyiv’s position — it does not limit the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, does not require neutral status, and leaves open the possibility of NATO membership with the Alliance’s approval. Ukraine may also host "friendly forces" on its territory.

The document provides for an immediate ceasefire monitored by the US and European partners, legally binding security guarantees, the return of control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Kakhovka HPP, and "free passage" along the Dnipro.

The plan also includes provisions for Ukraine’s reconstruction and compensation for damages, including through frozen Russian assets, as well as the gradual lifting of sanctions from Russia only if agreements are fulfilled. According to The Telegraph’s source, this document will form the basis of future negotiations.

"This plan was coordinated by Europeans and Ukrainians in the autumn, when work on an alternative document by Trump became known. Clearly, this is the plan that Europe and Ukraine will take into the negotiations," a senior Western official told The Telegraph.

