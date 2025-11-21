Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day US pressures Ukraine to sigh the peace deal — Reuters

US pressures Ukraine to sigh the peace deal — Reuters

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 November 2025 17:34
Updated 17:46
US threatens Ukraine to cut intel and supplies to make it sign the peace deal ASAP — media
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The United States is pressuring Ukraine to sign a peace agreement with Russia to end the war. They have threatened to stop sharing intelligence and supplying weapons.

On Friday, November 21, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the United States is pressuring Ukraine to sign a peace agreement with Russia.

Advertisement

The United States is pressuring Ukraine regarding the peace plan

According to these sources, Ukraine is under more pressure from the United States than during any previous negotiations. Washington wants Kyiv to sign the agreement by Thursday, November 27.

"They want to stop the war and want Ukraine to pay the price," one of the sources said.

We previously reported on the details of the peace plan that the United States is proposing to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, Moscow has already commented on the plan. They claimed that they had not officially received it, but that they are ready for peace negotiations.

Read more:

US ready to adjust its Ukraine "peace plan" — Axios

Impressive pace — the US on negotiations to end the war

USA war Ukraine threats peace plan
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
