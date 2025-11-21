Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky will discuss the peace plan with Trump — when

Zelensky will discuss the peace plan with Trump — when

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 November 2025 15:31
Updated 15:34
Zelensky and Trump are preparing for a conversation about the US peace plan - when
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will soon have a telephone conversation with the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump. The two leaders will discuss the peace plan.

Sky News reported on Friday, November 21, citing sources.

Advertisement

The Trump-Zelensky conversation

According to media reports, Zelensky and Trump will have a phone conversation next week to discuss the US peace plan for resolving the war in Ukraine.

Before this, the Ukrainian leader will consult with the prime ministers of Great Britain and Italy, the president of France, and the chancellor of Germany.

On November 20, all the conditions of the US peace plan were revealed. In particular, it involves recognizing Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as Russian territories.

Read more:

Russia has responded to the US peace plan for the war

Zelensky outlines Ukraine's peace demands to US delegation

Volodymyr Zelensky USA Donald Trump Ukraine peace plan
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information