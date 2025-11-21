Zelensky and Trump are preparing for a conversation about the US peace plan - when

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will soon have a telephone conversation with the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump. The two leaders will discuss the peace plan.

Sky News reported on Friday, November 21, citing sources.

The Trump-Zelensky conversation

According to media reports, Zelensky and Trump will have a phone conversation next week to discuss the US peace plan for resolving the war in Ukraine.

Before this, the Ukrainian leader will consult with the prime ministers of Great Britain and Italy, the president of France, and the chancellor of Germany.

On November 20, all the conditions of the US peace plan were revealed. In particular, it involves recognizing Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as Russian territories.

