Russia responded to the US peace plan for Ukraine — here's what they said

Russia responded to the United States' peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine. They claimed that they had not officially received it.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported this on Friday, November 21.

The US peace plan

"Russia has not officially received any plans from the United States regarding Ukraine," said Maria Zakharova.

Meanwhile, the White House reported that they have been negotiating with Russia and Ukraine regarding the plan for a month.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed Zakharova's statement. According to Peskov, there has been no substantive discussion of the plan's details. He emphasized that Ukraine should "make a responsible decision and start negotiating."

Peskov claimed that Russia is open to peace negotiations for the sake of success, not the process.

"We want the peace talks on Ukraine to be successful, so we don't want to discuss them in 'megaphone mode'," he said.

Peskov also said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is necessary but that a lot of work needs to be done first.

