The Trump administration is ready to make changes to the new peace plan regarding Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The United States has presented Ukraine with a new 28-point "peace plan" that could bring an end to the war. At the same time, the Trump administration is ready to make changes to it.

This was reported by Axios.

What is known about the US readiness to modify the plan

The outlet notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the plan as the United States’ "vision" rather than a final proposal.

In particular, the head of state stated that Ukraine has clearly outlined its "red lines" and will make its own contribution to ensure the plan becomes "truly meaningful."

A US official also told Axios that the administration views the plan as a "live document" that can be modified following discussions with the parties. At the same time, he added that Ukraine reacted positively to many points of the talks and "to incorporate some of its positions."

"We are making a serious effort to find a solution that will end the war in Ukraine, the same way we ended the war in Gaza. We believe this plan is not easy but it is good for Ukraine," a senior White House official said.

