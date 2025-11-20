Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 21 November 2025 10:08
Updated 11:09
Vance conveyed Trump's vision for peace in Ukraine
J.D. Vance. Photo: REUTERS

On Thursday, November 20, J.D. Vance shared US President Donald Trump’s vision for ending the war in Ukraine. According to him, the American leader seeks peace through strengthening international trade and restoring ties between countries.

He stated this during his speech at an event organized by the far-right outlet Breitbart.

Vance voiced Trump’s idea

Vance explained that Trump’s approach to resolving the conflict is based on simple logic: if the parties stop the violence and return to economic cooperation, it could become a path toward stability.

He noted that Trump would like to see a world where mutual benefit and trade replace hostility.

"It’s like, why don’t you stop killing each other and start trading? Why are Russia and Ukraine killing each other? Why don’t they actually trade with each other, travel between the two countries, engage in some kind of cultural exchange?" the vice president relayed Trump’s words.

According to Vance, this approach, in Trump’s view, could help lay the foundation for lasting peace in the region.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
