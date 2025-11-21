The US expects Zelensky to sign the new “peace plan” by November 27

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The United States expects that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a new "peace plan" as early as next week. At the same time, Washington intends to end Russia’s war against Ukraine by the end of 2025.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

Advertisement

What is known about US intentions to end the war in Ukraine

According to Ukrainian officials, Ukraine is under heavy pressure to have Kyiv accept as soon as possible a large-scale "peace plan" developed by the Trump administration jointly with Moscow to bring the war to an end.

In particular, the Trump administration has informed Zelensky and others on his team that the White House is working in an "aggressive" mode to finalize the proposal, aiming to end the war by the end of this year.

Officials added that US representatives expect Zelensky to sign the agreement "before Thanksgiving" next Thursday — that is, by November 27. Afterward, Washington intends to deliver the peace treaty to Moscow and complete the process by early December.

At the same time, FT writes that adhering to these deadlines appears highly unlikely, as officials in Ukraine’s Presidential Office stated that several provisions represent clear red lines for Kyiv. They added that they are working on counterproposals to present to the American side.

"It is minerals deal 2.0," a senior Ukrainian official said, referring to the controversial agreement between Kyiv and Washington that had been discussed for months in early 2025 and granted the US rights to Ukraine’s most critical mineral resources.

According to people familiar with the new 28-point "peace plan," the document would require Ukraine to cede Kyiv-controlled parts of Donbas, cut the size of its Armed Forces in half, and give up "vital categories of weaponry."

Read more:

US peace plan — terms of the agreement revealed

US plan urges major cuts to Ukraine’s Armed Forces — media

Vance conveyed Trump’s vision for peace in Ukraine