The US peace plan for Ukraine — negotiations are moving at an impressive pace

Negotiations between Zelensky and the US Secretary of the Army. Photo: REUTERS

Over the last 36 hours, negotiations regarding the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine have progressed at an impressive pace. President Donald Trump wants the negotiations to give results as soon as possible.

Ambassador Julie S. Davis, the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States of America in Ukraine, announced this in an interview with Suspilne.

Progress has been made in the negotiations to end the war

Davis said that she was present at the meeting between Zelensky and David Driscoll. They discussed the peace agreement and Trump's vision for peace.

"The aggressive schedule for achieving a peace agreement on President Trump's terms means as soon as possible. This is the schedule we are working with," said Davis.

However, she did not respond whether the peace agreement would entail Ukraine relinquishing parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Davis urged people to "not believe everything you read in the press".

"Some press reports are justified, and some are not. President Trump firmly believes that achieving peace will require mutual concessions from both sides. General Daniel Driscoll is leading the effort here. Trump is very satisfied with this; it is his expectation," said Davis.

She also noted that Volodymyr Zelensky plays a key role in discussing the peace plan on the Ukrainian side.

