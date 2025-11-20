Zelensky meets with US Secretary of the Army, Daniel Driscoll — details

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, November 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the results of his meeting with US Secretary of the Army, General Daniel Driscoll. According to Zelensky, the main topic of discussion was potential steps to achieve just and lasting peace.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on X.

Meeting between Zelensky and Driscoll

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the future peace process, the format of subsequent dialogue, and new diplomatic initiatives. Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainian and American teams will work together to develop a plan to end the war. According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready for honest, constructive, and timely cooperation.

The president also mentioned the Russian missile attack on Ternopil that occurred the previous day. He noted that the Kh-101 missile that hit a multistory building was manufactured in 2025 and contains 175 foreign components. Zelensky emphasized that these details continue to reach Russia in violation of international sanctions. Ukraine has provided the US with materials containing specific information about the manufacturers of critical components, their countries of origin, and the components themselves, hoping for assistance in blocking such schemes.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Donald Trump and his team for their efforts to restore security to Europe. He emphasized that Ukrainians are defending their state thanks to the courage of its people, their internal unity, and support from international partners.

"We are working to ensure that all three elements are strong enough," the president concluded.

