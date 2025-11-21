Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky spoke with Costa and von der Leyen — details

Zelensky spoke with Costa and von der Leyen — details

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 November 2025 21:43
Updated 21:47
Zelensky spoke with Costa and Ursula von der Leyen — key topics
President of Ukraineб Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On November 21, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a conversation with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Ukrainian leader told them about the peace provisions offered by the US.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky's conversation with Costa and Ursula von der Leyen

Zelensky informed his partners of America's proposals to end the war. He emphasized that everyone appreciates the US's and Donald Trump's desire to end the war, and that they are working closely together to develop a joint, agreed-upon plan. 

"Many meetings and phone calls are already scheduled. The teams from Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe will work together. Thank you for your support and readiness to work in a coordinated and constructive way!" Zelensky wrote. 

Read more:

A very tough choice — Zelensky addressed the people of Ukraine

US pressures Ukraine to sign the peace deal — Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky negotiations war in Ukraine peace plan Antonio Costa
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
