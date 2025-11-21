One of the hardest moments in Ukraine's history — Zelensky about the US Peace Plan

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed the citizens with an important message, stressing that the country is experiencing one of the most difficult moments in its entire recent history. According to him, Ukraine is currently under unprecedented pressure, and an extremely difficult choice — between loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner may lie ahead.

The full text of the address was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine, on Friday, November 21.

Zelensky's address to the people of Ukraine

The head of state emphasized that the conditions proposed to Ukraine are difficult, especially the "28 points", which pose risks of a hard winter and long-term dangers. He emphasized that Ukraine cannot accept living without freedom, dignity, or justice, nor can it rely on the promises of an aggressor who has attacked twice.

The president stated that Ukraine will act prudently and restrainedly without making loud statements, but with a constructive approach to cooperating with the United States and its partners. He stated that he is prepared to persuade, propose alternatives, and actively seek solutions to prevent the enemy from claiming that Ukraine does not seek peace or is impeding the diplomatic process.

Support for Ukraine from partners remains strong

Zelensky said he spoke with European leaders and stressed that they are well aware of the threat Russia poses.

"We count on our European friends who fully understand that Russia is not somewhere far away – it’s right next to the EU's borders, that Ukraine today is the only shield separating comfortable European life from Putin’s plans. We remember: Europe stood with us. We believe: Europe will stand with us," the president said in the address.

He also recalled how, in February 2022, Ukrainians were essentially alone in the face of the Russian invasion, when no one but their own defenders could stop the advance of the occupiers. Zelensky emphasized that the world was impressed by the strength and resilience of Ukrainians at that time, but he also noted that these assessments are based on real people who experience daily shelling, losses, and fear.

"And for almost four years of full-scale invasion, we have been holding back one of the largest armies on Earth. And we are holding a frontline stretching thousands of kilometers. And our people endure nightly shelling, missile attacks, ballistic missile strikes, and "shahed" strikes... Yes, we are made of steel. But any metal, even the strongest, can give way," Zelensky said.

The president urged his allies to remember that Ukrainians are fighting for more than just their land; they are also fighting for shared European values: dignity and freedom. Addressing citizens, Zelensky recalled the first day of the invasion, when most Ukrainians chose their country and did not retreat.

"But the enemy did not see our backs running away. They saw our eyes – full of resolve to fight for what is ours. That is dignity. That is freedom," the president concluded.

The president announced important news

The Ukrainian leader stated that events are expected to occur next week. According to him, the country is entering a period when political, informational, and other types of pressure will increase significantly as the enemy attempts to divide society and weaken the state by any means necessary.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainians — are an adult, conscious, and wise people who have repeatedly proven their resilience. He called on citizens not to succumb to manipulation and to remember that the enemy's goal is to thwart Ukrainian plans and exacerbate internal divisions.

