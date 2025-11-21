A day that changed the nation — why November 21 matters to Ukrainians

The Day of Dignity and Freedom of Ukraine. Photo: UNIAN

November 21 is a national holiday in Ukraine, known as the Day of Dignity and Freedom. The holiday was established by presidential decree on November 13, 2014., and celebrates democratic values, human rights, and the bravery of Ukrainians who defended the nation' European choice.

Day of Dignity and Freedom

Established by then President Petro Poroshenko in 2014, the Day of Dignity and Freedom is a national holiday. It commemorates two pivotal events in the country's recent history: the 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2013 Revolution of Dignity.

The holiday promotes the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights in Ukrainian society. The holiday emphasizes the importance of preserving accurate information about the events that have defined Ukraine's path in the 21st century.

It also honors the courage and patriotism of citizens who stood up for Ukraine's democratic choice and its aspirations for a European future during the protests of 2013–2014 and in the fall of 2004.

Day of Dignity and Freedom. Photo: Suspilne

History of the Day of Dignity and Freedom

The Orange Revolution began on November 22, 2004, with a series of mass protests against the falsification of presidential election results. For two months, Ukrainians peacefully defended their right to make an honest choice. Ultimately, Viktor Yanukovych's falsified victory was canceled, and Viktor Yushchenko became president after a second vote.

Nine years later, on November 21, 2013, the country took to the streets again. The government's rejection of the country's European integration path sparked new mass protests, which became known as the Revolution of Dignity, or Euromaidan. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians gathered at Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti), demanding the resignation of government officials and the adoption of laws that would guarantee the country's European integration. The protests gradually spread to cities across the country.

Violent confrontations began on the night of November 30 when the special unit "Berkut" brutally dispersed peaceful students. By January 22, 2014, the first protesters had been killed. The bloodiest days of the conflict occurred from February 18 to 20, 2014, when nearly a hundred people were killed. They are honored today as the Heavenly Hundred.

Maidan Revolution in 2013. Photo: Suspilne

On February 22, 2014, then president Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine to Russia, bringing an end to the Revolution of Dignity and opening a new chapter in the country's history.

The commemoration of Ukrainian lives lost

Ukraine traditionally celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom on November 21. This symbolic national holiday commemorates two pivotal revolutions in the country's modern history: the 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2013 Revolution of Dignity. The holiday embodies Ukrainians' aspirations for democracy, freedom, and a European future. It also honors those who have defended citizens' rights and freedoms and the state's national interests.

Despite its status as a national holiday, it does not include an additional day off. Every year, Ukrainians celebrate by bringing flowers to monuments of the Heavenly Hundred to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the Revolution of Dignity. These traditional mourning events have become an integral part of the national memory, demonstrating the country's unwavering commitment to freedom and dignity.

