Trump confirmed the deadline for Ukraine regarding the peace plan

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Donald Trump, the leader of the United States, confirmed that he had set a deadline for Ukraine to adopt a peace plan. According to Trump, Ukraine should sign the plan by Thursday, November 27.

Trump made this announcement during a radio interview with Fox News on Friday, November 21.

Advertisement

US peace plan

"I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend deadlines. But Thursday, we think, is an appropriate time," Trump said.

November 27 is Thanksgiving Day in the USA.

He added that Ukraine is losing territory, and Putin does not want to continue the war.

At the same time, the US president said that he would impose "very powerful" sanctions against Russia, and he was not going to lift sanctions against Russian oil.

Read more:

A very tough choice — Zelensky addressed the people of Ukraine

US pressures Ukraine to sign the peace deal — Reuters