White House says current draft peace plan reflects Ukraine’s interests

Ukraine told the United States during negotiations in Geneva that the current Trump peace plan to end the war "reflects the national-security interests" of the country. The reference is to a draft that has undergone "revisions and clarifications" following talks in Switzerland between Ukrainian, American, and European representatives.

This was stated by the White House, CNN reports.

What Ukraine says after revisions to Trump’s plan

According to CNN, the 28-point draft plan had been criticized for appearing to favor Russia. However, the White House stated overnight that the key issues that had raised Ukraine’s concerns were "thoroughly addressed" and that "today marked a significant step forward."

"The Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns — security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty — were thoroughly addressed during the meeting," the statement said.

