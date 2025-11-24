Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Rubio says US peace plan will be shortened — what it means

Rubio says US peace plan will be shortened — what it means

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 November 2025 10:34
Updated 10:35
Rubio stated that the US peace plan contains between 26 and 28 points
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington’s peace plan for Ukraine contains between 26 and 28 points. According to him, during the negotiations in Geneva, the parties worked to reduce the number of unresolved points.

This was reported by Sky News.

What Rubio said about shortening the US plan

"We arrived here today with one goal, and the goal was to take what – it’s 28 points or 26 points, depending on which version as it continued to evolve, and try to narrow the ones that were open items.  And we have achieved that today in a very substantial way," the Secretary of State said.

He added that now, like any other agreement, it must be approved by the presidents of both countries. At the same time, several issues remain that need further work.

Rubio also explained how the document was prepared. According to him, almost three weeks ago, the United States began working from a basic document, which was presented and reviewed with both Ukraine and Russia, taking into account the proposals of each side.

He noted that since work on the issue of the war has been ongoing for 10 months, this has made it possible to clearly understand the priorities, red lines, and important questions for both sides.

"This process has been ongoing now for the better part of three weeks, and it’s really sped up in the last 96 hours... But I can tell you we’ve made substantial progress.  Today was the best day we have had in our entire 10 months of working on these issues," Rubio emphasized.

Read more:

Most effective — Rubio on the outcome of the Geneva talks

Europe proposes its own peace plan for Ukraine — The Telegraph

Trump set Ukraine a deadline for adopting the Peace Plan

USA Ukraine war in Ukraine peace plan peace negotiations Marco Rubio
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
