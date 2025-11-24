Rubio stated that the talks in Geneva were the most productive

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the talks in Geneva regarding Trump’s peace plan were the most productive so far. According to him, both sides achieved enormous success.

This was reported by Sky News.

Advertisement

What Rubio said about the talks in Geneva

"There's still some work to be done, but we are much further ahead today at this time than we were when we began this morning and where we were a week ago for certain," Rubio told reporters.

He added that it is too early to reveal the results of the talks, as they are still ongoing. At the same time, the Secretary of State remains optimistic and believes that something can be achieved, since progress has been made.

At the same time, Rubio does not promise to meet the November 27 deadline — the date that US President Donald Trump gave Ukraine to agree. The Secretary of State hopes to reach an agreement soon.

"We just need more time than what we have today. I honestly believe we'll get there. I think we all recognize that part of getting a final end to this war will require for Ukraine to feel as if it is safe and it is never going to be invaded or attacked again.," the official explained.

In addition, Rubio said that he had spoken with Donald Trump, who was satisfied with the peace process.

Revision of the US peace plan

As a reminder, the United States recently presented a new peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. However, it contained several controversial points, including withdrawal from Donbas, reducing the army, and more.

Against this backdrop, on November 23, talks were held in Geneva (Switzerland) between the US, Ukraine, and Europe to revise the plan and make it more favorable for Kyiv.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov wrote on his social media that in its current version, Trump’s plan already reflects most Ukrainian priorities.

In addition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly stated that Washington is making changes to the document.

Read more:

Zelensky spoke with Costa and von der Leyen — details

Trump set Ukraine a deadline for adopting the Peace Plan

US pressures Ukraine to sign the peace deal — Reuters