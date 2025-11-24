"Critical moment" — Zelensky about the US Peace Plan

Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
We are at a critical moment — Zelensky said of the US peace plan

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 November 2025 15:25
Updated 15:29
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the progress of the Peace Plan negotiations. He noted that the current moment is "critical".

Zelensky made this statement in a video address to the Fourth Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean Platform on Monday, November 24.

Zelensky on the Peace Plan progress

"We are at a critical moment and are working closely with the United States and our European partners," said the Ukrainian leader.

He also noted the presence of "a lot of noise in the media and political pressure." However, he said that the key challenge remains Russian dictator Putin's position, as he is trying to destroy the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"He wants this not only from Ukraine — he wants this from the whole world. And that is extremely dangerous," Zelensky emphasized.

