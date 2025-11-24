Trump spoke about a potential breakthrough in Peace Talks about Ukraine war

President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

US President Donald Trump turned heads with his statement about potential positive developments in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. According to Trump, progress may be emerging in the dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

He made this statement on his Truth Social page.

Trump stated that there are positive developments in the peace negotiations in Ukraine

In the post, Trump suggested that the situation surrounding the negotiations could develop positively but emphasized that concrete evidence is needed.

Trump added that certain "good news" could emerge soon, bringing the process to a close.

"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don't believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote.

