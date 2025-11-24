Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
We insist on adding sensitive points to the peace plan — Zelensky

Publication time 24 November 2025 13:19
Updated 13:19
Peace plan — does it include the release of prisoners and the return of abducted children
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine, together with the United States, is working on steps to secure the release of all prisoners and the return of abducted children. These points will be included in the peace plan.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his speech at the 4th Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform in Stockholm on Monday, November 24.

Zelensky announced plans regarding the release of prisoners

"I want to stress one more thing. In the steps that we coordinate together with the United States, we are striving to include extremely sensitive points in these documents, including the release of all Ukrainian prisoners from Russia under the ‘all-for-all’ formula and the full return of all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," he said.

The President emphasized that it is dangerous to pretend that aggression can simply be ignored.

"We are now at a critical moment, and we are working very closely with the United States, with European partners, and with many others to determine the steps that could allow us to end Russia’s war against us, against Ukraine, and truly bring security to everyone...Borders cannot be changed by force. Criminals must not remain unaccountable. They must answer for this war they started. That is why the decision on freezing Russian assets is so important," he added.

Read more:

Europe proposes its own peace plan for Ukraine — The Telegraph

Trump set Ukraine a deadline for adopting the Peace Plan

Current peace plan reflects Ukraine’s interests — White House


Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
