Peace plan — does it include the release of prisoners and the return of abducted children

Ukraine, together with the United States, is working on steps to secure the release of all prisoners and the return of abducted children. These points will be included in the peace plan.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his speech at the 4th Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform in Stockholm on Monday, November 24.

Zelensky announced plans regarding the release of prisoners

The Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform – I addressed the participants and urged them: do not stay silent, do not be passive observers of history – be participants.



It is important to support Ukraine now, and I thank you for that support. It is important to… pic.twitter.com/Il36jk2YjB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 24, 2025

"I want to stress one more thing. In the steps that we coordinate together with the United States, we are striving to include extremely sensitive points in these documents, including the release of all Ukrainian prisoners from Russia under the ‘all-for-all’ formula and the full return of all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," he said.

The President emphasized that it is dangerous to pretend that aggression can simply be ignored.

"We are now at a critical moment, and we are working very closely with the United States, with European partners, and with many others to determine the steps that could allow us to end Russia’s war against us, against Ukraine, and truly bring security to everyone...Borders cannot be changed by force. Criminals must not remain unaccountable. They must answer for this war they started. That is why the decision on freezing Russian assets is so important," he added.

