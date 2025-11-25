The US Peace Plan — Macron says what happens next

President of France Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Christian Mang

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Ukraine plans to deploy "deterrent forces" after the US peace plan is signed. These forces will be positioned outside the front lines, including in Kyiv and Odesa.

RTL reports that Macron made this announcement while speaking with journalists.

What will happen after the peace plan is signed?

Macron explained that the "deterrence forces" in Ukraine could consist of military personnel from Britain, France, Turkey, and other countries. These forces would operate under the same model as NATO's eastern flank missions. According to the French leader, nearly 20 countries are ready to join such a coalition.

"This will be a different case because it is not NATO, but rather a multinational coalition. However, already 20 countries have declared that they are ready to act, whether in the air, on the ground, or at sea. For example, to dispel myths, we will create air forces to provide reassurance. They will not necessarily be based in Ukraine. They could be based in neighboring countries as planned, but they will operate in collaboration with the Ukrainian Air Force to protect airspace," the French president explained.

He emphasized that a strong, unlimited army is the main element of security for Ukraine after the war ends. According to him, Russia has tried to impose limitations on Ukraine's military before, as was the case during the 2022 Istanbul negotiations.

"Here, there can be no limitations. The first security guarantee for Ukrainians and for us is a strong army. What are we doing? We are managing its preparation, equipment, and ability to deploy over the next few months and years," Macron concluded.

