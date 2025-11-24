The US Peace Plan for Ukraine — Trump and Xi Jinping made statements

Trump and Xi Jinping. Illustrative photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation. The main topic was the peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The leaders discussed their visions for future resolutions, as well as bilateral relations and global politics, during the conversation.

China Central Television reported this information.

Advertisement

Trump and Xi Jinping discussed the peace process regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

During the meeting, the Chinese leader emphasized his support for actions aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution. He stressed the importance of swiftly reducing tensions between the conflicting parties, and finding a fair, lasting, and binding agreement. Xi outlined Beijing's position on the future world order and brought up the topic of Taiwan during the discussion, emphasizing its strategic importance. Trump responded that the United States recognizes the importance of this issue for Beijing.

"China supports all efforts to achieve peace and hopes that all parties will continue to reduce their differences and reach a fair, durable, and binding peace agreement to resolve the crisis at its root as soon as possible," Xi Jinping stated.

The American president also expressed his appreciation for Xi's leadership, mentioning their last meeting in Busan and emphasizing his understanding of his views on relations between the two countries. He also emphasized that China played a pivotal role during World War II.

We would like to remind you that Washington and Beijing have agreed to take joint steps regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. These steps could open a new stage in international negotiations for peace.

As previously reported, President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached significant agreements during their meeting on October 30.