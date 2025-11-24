Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Kremlin outlines Russia’s stance on the US peace plan

Kremlin outlines Russia’s stance on the US peace plan

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 November 2025 08:55
Updated 09:05
Yuri Ushakov explained Russia’s position on the US peace plan
Vladimir Putin. Illustrative photo: Reuters

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow has reviewed one of the versions of the American peace plan on Ukraine and considers some of its provisions acceptable for Russia. He added that the European proposal does not suit the Kremlin, and concrete negotiations with the United States regarding the details of the document have not yet begun.

This was reported by Russian media.

Advertisement

The Kremlin’s position on the US peace plan

Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia received one of the versions of the US peace plan regarding Ukraine, but no substantive talks on this document have taken place so far. The Kremlin adds that it is also familiar with the European initiative, but considers its provisions unconstructive and not aligned with Russian interests.

At the same time, it is emphasized that part of the points in the American plan discussed in Alaska are acceptable to Russia. Ushakov also noted that many assumptions have emerged around the topic of peace negotiations, so the Kremlin relies only on information received directly from the United States.

The Russian representative also suggested that the United States may soon initiate direct contact with Russia for an in-person discussion of the details. According to him, at the moment there are no concrete arrangements for further negotiations.

Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
