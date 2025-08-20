Vitkoff on Alaska talks with Russia: swift concessions and push for peace deal

Negotiations between Russia and the United States in Alaska. Photo: REUTERS

Russia made concessions "almost immediately" during talks with the United States in Alaska on August 16. The parties have "almost" made progress on how to reach a peace deal.

It was stated by the United States President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Fox News.

How did the Russian Federation behave during the meeting in Alaska?

"The Russians made concessions almost immediately in the Alaska meeting. You know, part of getting those concessions was to see if they were willing to be more flexible. And it was clear that this was important intelligence that we needed to see. The President developed it almost immediately, which is what led to the length of the meeting," Witkoff said.

At the same time, he explained why the parties are considering a peace deal rather than a ceasefire. According to the Special Envoy, the deal is "much stronger."

"A peace deal is something else entirely. It's much stronger. And the President felt at the meeting that there were many prerequisites for a peace deal, so why not pursue it? And of course, in this crazy world, he was criticized for that," Steve Witkoff explained.

