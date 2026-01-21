The 800 billion dollar Ukraine Prosperity Plan — what are the conditions

Taras Kachka, Ukraine's vice premier for European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Photo: UNIAN

Ukraine and the United States have reached a technical agreement on a political document that will lay the groundwork for the country's large-scale postwar reconstruction. Known as the "Prosperity Plan," this document is estimated to cost up to 800 billion dollars.

Taras Kachka, Ukraine's vice premier for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, revealed this information during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

What is known about the Prosperity Plan, and how will the financing scheme work?

Kyiv and Washington have agreed to the document as a political framework that can be formally signed at any time. However, this does not automatically trigger multibillion-dollar financing.

Mr. Kachka emphasized that the main difficulty lies not in the text of the agreement itself but in its subsequent practical implementation between Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union.

The vice premier explained that the document obligates the parties to collaborate within dozens of legal mechanisms. Synchronizing these instruments across different jurisdictions complicates and lengthens the process.

He believes that it is easier to reach an agreement on a general framework than to implement a mechanism in which every dollar invested has a clearly defined legal route, including guarantees, procurement procedures, and rules for state support and investment protection.

"It's more of a set of tasks. There is a section with about five or seven different work areas that need to be addressed to implement all of this," Kachka summed up.

What are the nuances that prevent the immediate financing of Ukraine?

According to Ukrainian officials, the "Prosperity Plan" will last approximately ten years. It involves recruiting around 800 billion dollars to rebuild infrastructure, modernize the economy, and restart key sectors.

However, this will not be a one-time cash infusion but rather a combination of different sources. It will include grants, loans, and active private capital investment, including from large international corporations.

The Ukrainian government hopes that the United States' substantial involvement in rebuilding Ukraine could be an additional factor in negotiations for security guarantees.

According to media reports, the future agreement is based on a previously signed mineral deal, which granted American investors priority access to promising mining projects in Ukraine. Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's Special Representative for Peace, called this agreement a key component of a broader package of solutions to end the war.

Much of the "plan for prosperity," however, remains classified. Negotiations on security guarantees are ongoing. Zelenskyy has stated that the bilateral document with the United States is essentially ready for finalization pending final approval at the highest level.

Among the unresolved issues are territorial aspects related to Donbas and the format of a potential international peacekeeping mission. Great Britain and France are considered possible leaders of this mission.

When will the United States and Ukraine sign the agreement?

In the meantime, the Western media has reported that Ukraine and the United States are preparing to bring the "Plan for Prosperity" to the highest political level. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Davos during the World Economic Forum, where the agreement could be finalized.

Previously, negotiations were considered in the White House, but European partners advised holding the meeting in Switzerland. However, it was later revealed that Zelensky would not travel to Switzerland because he was addressing internal issues in Ukraine following massive Russian attacks that complicated the energy situation.

