Ukraine to deploy mobile kitchens with hot food during power outages

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine. Photo: X/Yuliia Svyrydenko

Despite the emergency situation in the energy sector, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced that the government is continuing to work to ensure the state's stability and provide necessary support to its citizens. She discussed the state of infrastructure with the relevant ministers and defined specific steps that are already being implemented to ensure the stable operation of the social sector. These steps include providing mobile kitchens and assistance to people with limited mobility and to pensioners.

Svyrydenko announced this on X on Monday, January 19.

We continue working to ensure that the state remains resilient and that people receive support despite the emergency situation in the energy sector.



She emphasized that the key task is ensuring the uninterrupted operation of hospitals. The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with regional administrations, is monitoring the availability of alternative power sources, primarily generators, as well as additional fuel reserves where needed. Additionally, hospitals and pharmacies have the necessary medication supplies, and price control on medicine has been strengthened.

To provide hot meals to vulnerable populations, the State Emergency Service (SES) is setting up mobile kitchens. Kyiv has 41 operating kitchens, with 40 more in reserve. The government is allocating additional funding from the State Budget Reserve Fund to provide hot meals to those in greatest need.

According to Svyrydenko, ensuring the safety of children remains a priority. Due to the energy crisis, some educational institutions are operating remotely or have temporarily suspended classes. In Kyiv, all schools except kindergartens are on break until February 1.

Special attention is being paid to those who currently need the most help, including people with limited mobility and lonely pensioners. The Ministry of Social Policy and regional administrations are identifying individuals in need of additional support due to cold homes.

She added that social institutions, including centers for internally displaced persons, children's homes, and permanent residence facilities, are under special surveillance. All of these institutions have electricity, fuel for generators, and hot meals.

The government meeting. Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko

