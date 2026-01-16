Ukraine had no air defense missiles until today, Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the so-called "Energy Ramstein" is a key platform for providing Ukraine with stable, uninterrupted supplies of the air defense systems necessary to protect its energy infrastructure. However, obtaining the required number of missiles is becoming increasingly difficult.

Zelensky made this statement during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, according to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

Zelensky called on partners to speed up the process of transferring air defense missiles

According to the head of state, protecting the energy system is not limited to Patriot systems. He emphasized that many air defense systems have been deployed in Ukraine since the start of the war, but the key problem remains ensuring a regular supply of missiles for them. He added that this is precisely why the "Ramstein" energy format is needed.

"Until this morning, we had systems without missiles at all," Zelensky said.

The president noted that Ukraine must literally fight for every package of missiles due to the internal restrictions and legislation of partner countries that determine the minimum stockpiles of weapons in their warehouses.

He also said that Ukraine received another significant package of aid this morning, and it is already in the country. Zelensky emphasized that such supplies are extremely difficult to obtain and come at a high price.

"It takes a lot of effort, blood, and lives to get these packages when you understand how much there are in the warehouses, which country has it, and how much there is. But there is domestic legislation, of course, which limits what can be sent and what the minimum stockpile must be in a particular country. What good are rules and laws if we are at war and really need these things? Thankfully, some countries are not at war, and they can provide all these missiles for various air defense systems," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president warned that acquiring new systems or missiles does not guarantee complete security. He stressed that Ukraine expects real steps and quick decisions from its partners, not just words of support. He believes that true respect for Ukraine is demonstrated through concrete actions aimed at protecting the civilian population and the energy system.

"Ukraine needs to be respected here. Respect, because words like 'Ukraine is a strong nation' are not enough. It is a strong nation, but it is holding on, just as every soldier on the front lines is holding on. We must provide this strong nation with maximum support and protection," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, that is why Ukraine expects the energy "Ramstein" to produce operational agreements and uninterrupted supplies of weapons that partners already possess and can transfer to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Read more: