UK will allocate £20 million to support Ukraine's energy system

Following Russia's attacks that left Ukrainians without electricity, the UK announced new aid. London is allocating an additional £20 million to Ukraine to help restore and protect its energy infrastructure.

This information is available on the UK government's website.

"It comes as the UK and Ukraine mark the first year of the landmark 100 year partnership between the two countries in Kyiv today," the statement reads.

It is also noted that during severe frosts "hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children and schools".

The British government emphasizes that the new support will help millions of families, children, and elderly people in Ukraine meet their urgent needs for heating and electricity. President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a state of emergency due to prolonged attacks on the country's energy sector.

"This funding will provide vital emergency support to repair, restore, protect and generate energy supply nationwide, keeping electricity and heating on in homes, hospitals and schools during harsh winter conditions," the statement reads.

Additionally, the statement says that to celebrate the first anniversary of the 100-year partnership between Great Britain and Ukraine, the country is expanding the "School Twinning Program." This program will benefit 54,000 British and Ukrainian students, promoting long-term security and growth for both countries.

Over the next three years, an additional 300 schools from both countries will participate in the significant "100 Years of Partnership" program.

