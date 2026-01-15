Trump said that Zelensky is hindering peace in Ukraine, not Putin

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has once again spoken out about the prospect of peace in Ukraine. He claims that it is Kyiv, not Russia, that is preventing a potential peace agreement from being concluded.

He made these comments in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

Advertisement

Trump speaks about peace in Ukraine

The interview took place in the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 14, according to the agency. During the interview, Trump claimed that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was willing to end the war in Ukraine. However, he claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been more reserved.

"I think he's (Putin — ed.) ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," Trump said.

When asked why the US-led negotiations had not yet resolved Europe's biggest land conflict since World War II, Trump replied, "Zelensky."

Reuters added that Trump's comments reflect renewed dissatisfaction with the Ukrainian president. Although relations between the two presidents appeared to improve during Trump's first year in office, they have long been tense.

At times, Trump has been more inclined to take Putin's assurances at face value than some US allies, which has frustrated Kyiv, European capitals and US lawmakers, including some Republicans, the agency explained.

Trump also told Reuters that he knew nothing about a possible upcoming trip to Moscow by his special representative, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which Bloomberg had reported earlier on Wednesday.

When asked if he would meet Zelensky at the World Economic Forum next week, Trump replied in the affirmative, though he added that no specific plans had yet been made.

"I would — if he's there. I'm going to be there," Trump said.

When asked why he thought Zelensky was dragging out the negotiations, Trump did not elaborate, saying only, "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting there."

The agency noted that Zelensky had publicly ruled out making any territorial concessions to Moscow, stating that Kyiv had no constitutional right to cede any land.

Read more: