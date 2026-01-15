Germany to send troops to Greenland this week

German military. Illustrative photo: Ukrinform

Germany may send troops to Greenland as early as this week. An advance group of Bundeswehr soldiers is set to arrive on the island to bolster defenses in light of statements and incursions by US President Donald Trump.

This information was reported by Bild.

Advertisement

Germany plans to send an advance group of troops to Greenland this week

"Denmark announced on Tuesday that it would significantly increase its presence. In addition, other European NATO partners are expected to follow suit," reports Bild.

According to the publication's sources, an advance group of several Bundeswehr personnel will be sent first. It is noted that their mission may begin as early as Thursday, 15 January.

Officers and logisticians must now determine what contribution the German army can make to the joint EU army mission.

A representative of the German government confirmed this information to Reuters.

Read more: