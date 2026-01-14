Trump responds to Greenland's decision to remain with Denmark

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly responded to the Greenland's government statement that it intends to remain with Denmark rather than align with the United States. Trump said he disagreed with this choice and effectively threatened the prime minister of the autonomous territory with political consequences. In response, Denmark released a statement regarding military defense.

The Guardian reported this.

Advertisement

Trump has not given up on the idea of annexing Greenland

The day before, Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens Frederik Nielsen, made it clear that Greenland would choose to remain with Copenhagen if necessary.

However, Trump said he did not share this opinion and added that he knew almost nothing about the prime minister. According to Trump, this position "will be a big problem for him."

Meanwhile, Denmark announced its intention to strengthen its military presence in Greenland. This statement came after the US criticized Copenhagen for its insufficient investment in defending this territory.

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said the country would continue to build up its military presence.

"We will continue to strengthen our military presence in Greenland, but we will also have an even greater focus within NATO on more exercises and an increased NATO presence in the Arctic," he said.

Read more: