Zelensky: Russian strikes aimed at cutting heat and electricity in Ukraine

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia launched another large-scale air strike against Ukrainian communities and energy infrastructure facilities overnight. He said the strikes hit the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. The head of state noted that the main targets of the attacks were facilities that provide necessities, such as heat and electricity.

Zelensky reported this on X on January 14.

Ukraine's president calls on partners to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense

According to Zelensky, Russia launched 113 strike drones last night, about 70 of which were "Shahed" attack drones. The enemy also used three ballistic missiles. Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian military for repelling air attacks day and night, particularly the aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, as well as the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. He also expressed his gratitude to those involved in mitigating the effects of the strikes.

The president emphasized that bolstering air defense capabilities is a top priority for Ukraine.

"Right now, our first priority is to strengthen our air defense – primarily with missiles for the existing systems. Partner contributions to the PURL initiative are needed, as well as support from European stockpiles and faster implementation of agreements with the United States. It is very important to reinforce our warriors now," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine's ability to counter Russian air attacks 100% would prevent the Kremlin from using terror as a tool of pressure.

"At the moment, this is their advantage, and this is exactly Russia’s bet. We must deprive them of this. It can work and will force Russia to stop the killings and move toward peace. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is ready to help us," the president wrote.

