Greenland turned to Britain over Trump's threats

Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland's Minister of Business and Energy. Photo: AP

Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland's Minister of Business and Energy, has called on the UK to take a clear, principled stance in light of threats from US President Donald Trump and has sought support. She believes that London should help defend Greenland's interests in this situation.

Politico reported this.

Greenland has turned to Britain for help

"Dialogue is really, really what is needed at this point. And...even though problems in this world [are] complex, this should not be a reason not to go into these complex dialogues. They can be solved through dialogue instead of violence and force," the Minister says.

Her appeal came amid warnings from Denmark that U.S. aggression could destroy the NATO military alliance.

When asked what message she would send to British politicians and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, she emphasized the importance of dialogue.

"To insist on having the dialogue, even though it's difficult, to dare to have principles and belief in international law. I think we will all be asked about that in the next couple of years," Naaja Nathanielsen noted.

At the same time, she thanked Starmer for supporting Greenland. In turn, the British prime minister warned Trump that Greenland's future should be determined solely by Denmark and Greenland.

However, Starmer is trying to avoid confronting Trump on multiple fronts at once, as his government seeks to conclude a favorable trade agreement with the U.S. and influence the White House's approach to peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump claims that control over Greenland is necessary to strengthen U.S. security. The governments of the Scandinavian countries, however, reject his claim about an active Chinese and Russian presence in Greenland's waters.

Nathanielsen says Greenland does not currently see a "real threat," but he is positive about increased monitoring in the Arctic.

