Publication time 13 January 2026 19:35
Ukrainian Defense Forces drive record Russian casualties
Mark Rutte. Illustrative photo: Reuters

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia is currently losing a significant number of soldiers due to strong resistance from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He said that the occupiers' manpower losses in one month are greater than those of the Soviet Union in ten years of the Afghan War.

Clash Report covered this.

NATO announced Russia's losses

The head of the alliance reminded us that Russian troops are currently experiencing significant losses due to Ukraine's strong defense.

"In a single month, this amounts to 20,000 to 25,000 Russian soldiers killed. I am not talking about those seriously wounded, but about those killed—dead—20,000 to 25,000 a month," Rutte noted.

He suggested making a comparison to the Soviet-Afghan War of the 1980s, during which Soviet troops lost around 20,000 soldiers over ten years. This is a striking contrast to the Russian-Ukrainian war, in which the Kremlin lost the same number of soldiers, or even more, in just one month. 

