Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — the U.S. State Department reacts

Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have prompted a strong response from the United States. Washington emphasizes that these actions undermine peace negotiations and contradict Russia's international obligations.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made this statement during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the statement during an emergency UN Security Council meeting convened by Ukraine after Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure.

"We condemn Russia's continued and increasingly intense attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure. These attacks openly mock the idea of peace, which is of paramount importance to the world and to President Trump," Bruce said.

She also recalled that last year Russia signed a UN resolution calling for a swift end to the conflict and the establishment of a lasting peace.

According to the State Department, it would be appropriate for Russia to back up its words with real actions.

