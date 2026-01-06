What the White House is planning for Greenland’s future status

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In Washington, potential agreements with Greenland are being developed to discuss with the island's leaders at a later time. The U.S. administration is considering a free association agreement as an alternative to more radical proposals.

The Economist reports, citing its own sources.

The United States intends to propose an agreement to Greenland

Under this model, the U.S. would provide financial support and handle security and defense issues, while Greenland would retain its own self-government and control over internal affairs.

Washington already has similar agreements with several Pacific states that are formally autonomous but rely on the United States for strategic matters.

According to The Economist, the current American approach aims to alter the balance of relations between Greenland and Denmark. The Economist reports that the United States is interested in weakening Greenland's connection to Copenhagen and establishing direct dialogue with local authorities, thereby excluding the Danish government from the negotiation process.

However, the article deems the idea of Greenland's direct incorporation into the United States practically unrealistic. The journalists argue that such a scenario lacks the necessary political preconditions and is not currently being considered as a serious option.

