Main News of the day "Don't mess with Trump" — the US warned Putin in Russian

"Don't mess with Trump" — the US warned Putin in Russian

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 January 2026 12:37
Trump sternly warned Putin not to interfere in South America
An official warning to Putin from the U.S. State Department account in Russian. Photo: Screenshot

The U.S. State Department released a photo of Donald Trump observing the operation in Venezuela. Interestingly, the caption was translated into Russian so that the Kremlin would immediately understand the president's position and his attitude toward Moscow.

The photo is available on the U.S. State Department's official Russian-language account on X. 

Different warnings for the world and for Russia

Different warnings for the world and Russia: "President Trump is a man of action. 'Didn't know? Now you know," the message reads.

Interestingly, the U.S. State Department's international account has a similar photo that simply says, "THIS IS OUR HEMISPHERE" — meaning North and South America.

A striking image accompanied both messages. The photo shows the White House leader personally monitoring the progress of the "Midnight Hammer" military operation, which ended Maduro's rule.

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
