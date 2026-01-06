Trump sternly warned Putin not to interfere in South America

An official warning to Putin from the U.S. State Department account in Russian. Photo: Screenshot

The U.S. State Department released a photo of Donald Trump observing the operation in Venezuela. Interestingly, the caption was translated into Russian so that the Kremlin would immediately understand the president's position and his attitude toward Moscow.

The photo is available on the U.S. State Department's official Russian-language account on X.

Different warnings for the world and for Russia

Президент Трамп — человек дела.



Не знали? — Теперь знаете. pic.twitter.com/t5QvngATg2 — США по-русски (@USApoRusski) January 5, 2026

Interestingly, the U.S. State Department's international account has a similar photo that simply says, "THIS IS OUR HEMISPHERE" — meaning North and South America.

This is OUR Hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened. pic.twitter.com/SXvI868d4Z — Department of State (@StateDept) January 5, 2026

A striking image accompanied both messages. The photo shows the White House leader personally monitoring the progress of the "Midnight Hammer" military operation, which ended Maduro's rule.

