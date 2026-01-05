Trump reveals strategy on Mexico and Cuba

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump made harsh comments about Mexico and Cuba. Amid the recent military operation in Venezuela, he hinted at possible military action and regime change in these countries.

CNN reports.

Trumps speaks about Mexico and Cuba

Regarding Mexico, Trump said that it must get its act together because migrants are entering the U.S. en masse through it. He added that the United States wants to create "viable and successful countries around it where oil can be freely extracted."

The U.S. president stated that he has offered Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum help from American troops several times, but she is "a bit afraid."

Trump also said that he does not consider military action against Cuba because it "will collapse on its own."

"Cuba was always very reliant on Venezuela. That’s where they got their money, and they protected Venezuela, but that didn’t work out too well in this case. You know, many Cubans lost their lives last night. … They were protecting Maduro. That was not a good move," Trump told the New York Post on Saturday.

